 
Geo News

COAS Munir stresses joint civil-military efforts to address challenges in Balochistan visit

Field Marshal Asim Munir visits Turbat to review security situation, assess development initiatives, says ISPR

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

August 23, 2025

COAS Field Marshal is briefed on Balochistans security situation on Turbat visit, August 23, 2025. — ISPR
COAS Field Marshal is briefed on Balochistan's security situation on Turbat visit, August 23, 2025. — ISPR
  • Army chief's visit aimed at reviewing security situation: ISPR.
  • COAS Munir also assesses development initiatives in province.
  • Field Marshal reaffirms support for socio-economic development. 

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has stressed the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

"Field Marshal highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development, and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress," the military's media wing said while reflecting on the army chief's visit aimed at aimed at reviewing the security situation, assessing development initiatives, and reinforcing coordination between military and civil institutions in the province.

The military's media wing said that besides a comprehensive brief on the security dynamics, including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, the army chief was also apprised on the ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.

During interaction with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and representatives of the civil administration, the Field Marshal highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development, and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress.

Reaffirming unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic development in the province, the COAS "reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development".

Meanwhile, during his interaction with the troops, the army chief appreciated their high morale, operational readiness, and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and commended their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India: DPM Dar
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India: DPM Dar
Flood-hit KP sees sharp rise in diseases
Flood-hit KP sees sharp rise in diseases
Top court acquits former PTB official in NAB case after sentence served
Top court acquits former PTB official in NAB case after sentence served
Journalist Khawar Hussain's death declared 'suicide' as investigation concludes
Journalist Khawar Hussain's death declared 'suicide' as investigation concludes
PM Shehbaz vows speedy rehabilitation in flood-hit KP
PM Shehbaz vows speedy rehabilitation in flood-hit KP
Pakistan floods: Wedding celebrations turned into 24 funerals
Pakistan floods: Wedding celebrations turned into 24 funerals
Imran Khan's another nephew arrested from Lahore home in May 9 riots case
Imran Khan's another nephew arrested from Lahore home in May 9 riots case
UK pledges £1.33m aid for Pakistan's monsoon relief
UK pledges £1.33m aid for Pakistan's monsoon relief