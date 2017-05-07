Were neither part of SC proceedings nor will be of JIT: Gillani

Related Stories PPP announces campaign against PM after May 4

LOWER DIR: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yousaf Raza Gillani said on Friday that the Pakistan Peoples Party was neither a part of the Supreme Court proceedings nor would be of the Joint Investigation Team tasked to carry out the apex court’s verdict in the Panama case.

The PPP leader was addressing a rally in Lower Dir, where he said that his party believed in the supremacy of the parliament.

“When the PM appears before a grade 19 officer, what will happen to the parliament’s supremacy,” he said.

Gillani demanded that the blocked Computerised National Identity Cards should be reinstated.

The PPP had decided to form a grand opposition alliance after the verdict. The PPP has also launched nationwide protests against load-shedding.

The party has been on a spree to hold gatherings and protests against the federal government ahead of the next general elections in 2018.

