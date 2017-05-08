Chaman firing: Sartaj Aziz says Pakistan responded to cross border firing

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz remarked that the Chaman incident is unfortunate while addressing a news conference at the Foreign Office on Monday.

He also remarked that Pakistan responded to the firing from across the border.

On May 5, at least 11 people were martyred and 46 injured when Afghan border forces opened fire on Frontier Corps Balochistan soldiers deployed for security of census team near the Chaman border.

In response, the gate between both the countries on the Chaman border, Bab-e-Dosti was closed following firing from the Afghan border police.

On May 7, more than 50 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 100 injured when Pakistan retaliated to unprovoked firing and shelling by Afghan forces at Chaman border, Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Nadeem Ahmed said.

Strengthening ties with Oman



Sartaz Aziz with Foreign Minister of Oman Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah. Photo: APP

Sartaj Aziz also met the visiting Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah at the Foreign Office.

"We share perceptions on a number of important matters of mutual interest and issues related to promotion of regional peace and stability,” said Sartaj.

“We have agreed that there should be more regular political dialogue on such issues to promote these understandings even further", he added.

He maintained that Pakistan and Oman have also been traditional partners supporting each other on various international fora and lobby for each other's candidatures in various international bodies.

