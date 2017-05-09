Schools in Chaman reopen after four days of tension at border

CHAMAN: The situation in Chaman started returning to normalcy Tuesday morning, after four days of tension, as educational institutes reopened.

However, Bab-e-Dosti remained closed while NATO supply was also suspended.

The border area was on high alert till this report was filed.

Tension at the border erupted after Afghan border force attacked Frontier Corps Balochistan personnel on Pakistan's side late on May 4.

Subsequently, at least 11 civilians were martyred and 46 others were injured.

The attack was carried out on Frontier Corps Balochistan personnel who were deployed for census security in the area.

From Afghanistan side, over 50 soldiers were killed and more than 100 injured when Pakistan retaliated to the firing and shelling, according to Balochistan FC Inspector General Major General Nadeem Ahmed.

"We are not pleased to announce this but the Afghan commanders are responsible for this," he had said. "We had informed them about our census activity."

Moreover, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz had said the Pakistan army had to destroy four to five Afghan posts after Afghan forces attempted to enter Pakistan.

"Anyone who tries to make Pakistan's territory disputed will face similar consequences," he had said. "The border will remain closed till Afghanistan changes its behaviour," Lt Gen Riaz said.

