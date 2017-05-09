Landlady cuts hand of minor for refusing to feed animals

SHEIKHUPURA: A landlady cut the hand of a 13-year-old boy for refusing to feed the cattle in the Wahiwala village.

Muhammad Irfan used to work for Chauhdry Shafqat Bibi at Rs3,000 per month.

According to the boy’s mother, around 10 days back, the boy, starving, had refused to feed the animals. On this Shafqat Bibi got enraged and put his hand on in a fodder-cutting machine.

The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital but the doctors were unable to fix his hand.

Irfan’s family said that they went to file a First Information Report (FIR) but the police kept delaying it. An FIR was finally registered after 10 days on court order, but by then Shafqat Bibi had already obtained a pre-arrest bail.

