12-year-old maid allegedly raped in Karachi

KARACHI: A 12-year-old maid was allegedly raped in Karachi. Following the incident, Inspector General of Police Sindh took notice of the incident and seven suspects were arrested upon his directions.

According to SSP Kashmor Samiullah said that the young girl used to work at a house in Malir, belonging to Rahib Saharyani.

The girl, who is a resident of Kashmor, along with her parents reached Kandhkot police station (E-section) and gave a statement to police.

She claimed that four men raped her after she was drugged.

Police said that a letter was issued for the girl’s medical check-up and she has been sent to the Civil hospital.

The parents of the girl came to Karachi seeking justice but reportedly to no avail.

Following the IG Sindh’s notice of the matter, a case was registered against seven suspects in the E-section police station and further investigation is underway.

