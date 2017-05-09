Suicide jackets seized in operation under Raddul Fasaad: ISPR

Related Stories Three hardcore terrorists tried by military courts executed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday recovered suicide jackets, explosive cylinder, IEDs, anti-tank mines and detonators in an intelligence-based operation conducted under Operation Raddul Fasaad in Federally Administrative Tribal Areas, informed Pakistan Army`s media wing.

ISPR said that a large quantity of arms & ammunition of various caliber including SMGs, pistols,12.7 & 14.5 mm and rockets were also recovered from an abandoned terrorist compound in village Lalejai and Weshtonai area of South Waziristan agency.

Meanwhile, it further said that scores of suspect were apprehended along with arms and ammo in a joint search operation conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Lahore, Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Shiekhupura, DG Khan, Rahimyar Khan and Rajanpur.

Recently, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Jawed Bajwa confirmed death sentences of 30 hardcore terrorists involved in terrorism including the attack on Army Public School in 2014.

The COAS signed the execution orders (black warrants) of the terrorists today.

The ISPR said that the death sentences were given to the terrorists in military courts, and the trial process was expedited during ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The terrorists carried out terrorist attacks, murder of civilians, and were also involved in APS school attack, which killed 144 students and staff members.

The ISPR said that some of the terrorists had involvement in attacks which resulted in the death of FC personnel, adding that they also had a part in Saidu Sharif airport attack.

