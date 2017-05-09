CJCSC meets Australian Chief of Defence Forces: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan General Zubair Mahmood Hayat met Australian Chief of Defence Forces, Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin in Australia on Tuesday.

The CJCSC is on an official visit to Australia, according to the ISPR.

During the meeting, matters of mutual professional interests with particular reference to global and regional security environment were discussed, the ISPR said.

The ISPR added that the CJCSC also held separate meetings with other Australian armed forces chiefs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Australian officials.

Australian dignitaries appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their valued contributions in regional peace and stability, the ISPR statement said.

