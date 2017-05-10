Man arrested over Karachi college brawl turns out to be Rangers' personnel

Related Stories College principal assaulted by cheating mafia in Karachi

KARACHI: The man, who was held following a brawl at a Karachi college on Tuesday, has turned out to be a Rangers' personnel, according to a spokesperson for Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Unidentified persons, involved in facilitating cheating in intermediate examinations, tortured teachers at Government Premier College in Nazimabad after they resisted use of unfair means during exam on Tuesday.

The episode led to the arrest of a man.

However, a spokesman for Pakistan Rangers Sindh said the man arrested over commotion at Government Premier College is a Rangers personnel.

The arrested soldier's son was attempting his paper at the time of ruckus at the college, he said, adding that the paramilitary soldier was in plain clothes, who also engaged in the brawl.

The spokesman said the Rangers man neither entered the examination hall, nor did anyone receive an injury during the fight.

He added a departmental inquiry would be held against said security man and he would be punished as per the rules.

