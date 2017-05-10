Locals in relief camps in Chaman given stale food: PDMA

CHAMAN: The people living in relief camps in Old Chaman area were given expired and stale food to eat, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan.

"Notice has been taken on the matter," said PDMA Balochistan director. "The affected people will not be left alone."

The PDMA officials told the media when they visited the camps Tuesday night they found out the edibles available to the affected locals were not the ones provided by PDMA. The officials have alleged the food items were provided by the district administration.

The affected people, from villages close to the Chaman border, left their houses for safer spots after shelling and firing from the Afghan border police killed at least 11 civilians.

Joint survey of villages completes

On the other hand, the joint survey of Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir, villages along the Chaman border, has been completed. A report of the survey has also been sent to the higher authorities.

Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to border demarcation in flag meeting

After the attack, there was an argument between the two sides over jurisdiction of the areas. Therefore, the Pakistan and Afghan authorities agreed to carry out a survey of the villages.

The officials concerned at the meeting had mutually agreed to consider Google Maps while conducting the survey.

At one of the meetings, the security officials said the decision to open the border will be taken after the survey report is sent to Islamabad and Kabul.

Bab-e-Dosti remained closed on the sixth day, while NATO supply was also suspended.

