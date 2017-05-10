Wahab Riaz expected to replace Shadab Khan in third Test

Pakistan, after succumbing to the West Indies in a shock defeat in the second Test, are likely to recall fast bowler Wahab Riaz in place of young spinner Shadab Khan for the third Test starting at Dominica on Wednesday.

Shadab Khan, who burst into international cricket with remarkable performances in limited-overs games during the ongoing tour, gave up 145 runs in 40 overs for just one wicket in the second Test.

He is now expected to sit out during the third Test to make way for Wahab Riaz, who did not prove to be effective in the first Test and managed to take just two wickets. The pacer was dropped in the second Test.

Wahab has bagged 78 wickets in 25 Tests with an average of 34.35.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shahzad is reportedly unwell due to a headache but will open with Azhar Ali nevertheless.

Pakistan will be looking to end the West Indies series on a victorious note, not only to register history in the Caribbean but to make possible a dream farewell for the retiring duo captain Misbah-ul-Haq and veteran batsman Younis Khan.

West Indies, on the other hand, buoyed by a series-levelling win in the second Test, are in pursuit of a first Test series success in five years against a team ranked higher and will seek to achieve the feat in Wednesday´s decisive third and final Test at Windsor Park.

