India pursuing Jadhav’s case to divert attention, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Defence, and Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that India’s letter to International Court of Justice (ICJ), pertaining to death sentence of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, is an attempt to divert attention from [India’s] state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

He tweeted, “Indian letter to ICJ attempt to divert attention from state sponsored terrorism in Pak.Kulbushan convicted of offences against Natl security.”

On Tuesday, New Delhi instituted proceedings in the International Court of Justice in the matter of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy captured and sentenced to death in Pakistan earlier this year.

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

On April 10, Jadhav was awarded a death sentence by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) for espionage and sabotage. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ratified Jadhav's sentencing by the FGCM.

"The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. Today COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded by FGCM,” an ISPR statement said on April 10. "RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sundir Jadhav was tried under FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923.”

"The FGCM found Jadhav guilty of all charges. He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi," said the ISPR press release.

