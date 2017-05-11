Chaman district govt forms jirga to resolve border issue

CHAMAN: The district government has formed a 13-member tribal jirga that would go to Afghanistan soon to meet the authorities over border protection, according to a notification from the deputy commissioner.

The notification stated the jirga would play a role in easing tensions between both the countries.

However, Afghans who are suffering from ailments and had come to Pakistan for treatment are being allowed to leave for their country on visa.

More than 30 Afghans were allowed to leave for their country on visa in three days, according to Federal Investigation Agency.

The people who were given visa on their passport were mostly patients who had come to Pakistan for treatment.

According to officials concerned, another flag meeting between the Pakistan and Afghan authorities is expected to be held today. During the meeting, the authorities are likely to discuss the joint survey report and census activity in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir, which was suspended till this report was filed.

They would also discuss Bab-e-Dosti, which remained closed on the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, due to which trade activities are at a standstill. People can also not walk across the border.

Even the Custom House was closed till this report was filed.

Tension at the border started after 11 civilians were killed when Afghan border police force started shelling and firing on the Pakistan side.

According to Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Nadeem Ahmed, 50 soldiers from the Afghan side were killed while 100 others were injured in retaliatory fire.

