CJP takes notice of stage collapse at private news channel’s show

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken a suo motu notice of an incident at a private news channel’s show recording in which scores of participants were reportedly injured after the stage collapsed.

The chief justice has ordered the Islamabad chief commissioner and inspector-general of police to submit a report on the incident within 48 hours.

According to media reports, on April 28 an entertainment show was being recorded at a private housing society in Islamabad when the stage of the TV set collapsed, injuring several people.

0



0





