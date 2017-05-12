Dior elevates festival fashion with Los Angeles-inspired Cruise collection

Related Stories Dior Brings Feminism To The Forefront

LOS ANGELES: Fringed capes, pleated skirts, and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.

"Dior Sauvage" drew inspiration from the scenic landscapes of Los Angeles and the show took place outdoors against the backdrop of the Santa Monica mountains at sunset. A dusty catwalk in the hills of Calabasas was where models wearing Western-inspired outfits fringed with Mexican or Peruvian patterns showcased dresses.

"Hollywood, it's about celebrity, red carpet, but I think there is also another side of Los Angeles," creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri told Reuters before the show. "The natural element, open space ... in some ways, Dior says that California is a new paradise," she said.

Chiuri admitted prior to the show that she wants the collection to be seen as a number of pieces rather than complete outfits.



Dior Cruise 2018 Collection – Calabasas, California, US, May 11, 2017 - Actress Charlize Theron attends. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Models walked between tents, wearing pleated skirts with horses painted or birds embroidered, wide-legged printed trousers, capes with fringe details and belted furs, accompanied by studded bolero hats and laced boots.

The collection was a modern-day spin on styles of the old West, with a colour palette of dusky reds and oranges that accented earth tones and textured plaid.

Layering was a key element to the collection that elevated the fashion often seen at festivals such as Southern California's Coachella.

"I want to have a dialogue with the new generation of Dior women, that they can choose the piece, they can mix in different ways," Chiuri said.



Dior Cruise 2018 Collection – Calabasas, California, US, May 11, 2017 - Singer Rihanna and Dior CEO Sidney Toledano (L) and actress Freida Pinto (R) attend. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Popular with celebrities, the Dior show drew Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Kate Bosworth, Demi Moore, Nick Jonas, and Brie Larson.

"It's always a pleasure and a luxury to wear Dior," Rihanna told Reuters. "For one, it's expensive (laughs), for two, it's always well-made and it's always something that allows you to express your femininity in the highest level."

South African actress Theron said the rustic, rural setting of the show was "somewhat magical. It reminded me of home."

Christian Dior Couture, recently acquired by the world's largest luxury group, LVMH, has 198 stores in more than 60 countries. Sales for the brand have doubled over the past five years.



Dior Cruise 2018 Collection – Calabasas, California, US, May 11, 2017 - Singer Rihanna attends. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dior is the latest luxury label to head to Los Angeles, following Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry and Tom Ford, which showcased collections in the past two years.

"It's good business, it's good inspiration," Sidney Toledano, president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, said of Los Angeles.

"You have a lot of people from Europe, from France, from Italy and people coming from Asia, so it's becoming a cultural hub ... there is a fantastic energy," he added.

Reuters' Piya Sinha-Roy was present at the event and shared a brief video clip. Check it out here:

