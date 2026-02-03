Fans react to Justin Bieber performing at Grammys 2026 in boxers

Justin Bieber's fans react to singer's Grammys 2026 performance

Justin Bieber’s long-awaited return to the Grammy stage sparked immediate debate online, with fans and critics alike reacting strongly to his decision to perform in nothing but boxers, socks and gym shorts at the 2026 ceremony.

The pop star performed his song Yukon on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marking his first Grammy performance in four years.

While the stripped-down set and emotional delivery drew attention, it was Bieber’s outfit choice that quickly became the night’s most talked-about moment, leaving many viewers confused and divided.

Several social media users questioned whether the singer understood the gravity of the occasion.

One critic wrote, “Justin, this is the Grammys and not the beach… just embarrassing,” while another reacted more emotionally, saying, “This is actually sad. This man is calling out for help, and no one's noticing.”

A third viewer argued that the performance itself was overshadowed, writing, “YUKON is arguably the best R&B track Justin has released in a decade, but nobody is talking about the vocals because he decided to turn his performance into a locker room shoot.”

Another comment added, “He actually wore a suit into the Grammys and stripped to his undies to perform. Sad to see how broken he is.”

Still, not all reactions were negative.

Many fans defended the singer, praising both his vocals and what they saw as a raw, honest performance.

One TikTok user wrote, “There is a hugeeeee message behind the mirror and him being vulnerable,” while another added, “he looks so healthy, and his voice sounds hydrated.”

A third fan focused on the intimacy of the moment, saying, “Obsessed with this performance, it was maybe one of the only times when he has performed that not everyone is screaming his song, he's finally singing to us.”

Justin Bieber wife Hailey at Grammys 2026

During the performance, cameras briefly cut to Hailey Bieber, who appeared visibly proud as she watched her husband sing.

Hailey Bieber at Grammys 2026

The couple had walked the red carpet together earlier that evening in matching “Ice Out” outfits. Bieber has previously shared that Yukon was written about his wife, adding another emotional layer to the set.

Did Justin Bieber win a Grammy 2026?

Despite the high-profile appearance, Bieber did not take home any awards at the 2026 Grammys.

He entered the night with four nominations tied to his 2025 album Swag and its singles but was shut out in every category.

Swag lost Album of the Year to Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, while Best Pop Vocal Album went to Lady Gaga’s Mayhem.

His song Daisies lost Best Pop Solo Performance to Lola Young’s Messy, and Yukon was edged out of Best R&B Performance by Kehlani’s Folded.

The Grammy moment comes as Bieber slowly returns to live performances after years of limited appearances.

Will Justin Bieber perform at Coachella 2026?

Looking ahead, Bieber is set to make a major return to the festival circuit. He earlier announced that he will headline Coachella for the first time in 2026, performing on April 11 and April 18 in Indio, California.

He shared the festival lineup on X, confirming his place alongside fellow first-time headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma.

Whether praised as brave or criticised as confusing, Bieber’s Grammys performance ensured one thing, his return to the spotlight is once again impossible to ignore.