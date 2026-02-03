Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin, Eddie Murphy's son Eric are pregnant

Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence is pregnant and expecting her first child with Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy, marking a major milestone for the famous families and quickly drawing attention from fans.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Monday, February 2, posting a series of maternity photos.

In snap image, Eric, 36, is seen gently resting his head on Jasmin’s baby bump. Alongside the photos, they wrote, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift,” keeping the announcement simple and heartfelt.

Proud dad Martin Lawrence, 60, also reposted the images, openly celebrating the moment.

“What a blessing to start the day! My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild!” he wrote.

He added that watching Jasmin and Eric begin their journey into parenthood “means everything” to him, emphasising, “Family is everything, and this moment is nothing less than a blessing from God. Welcome to the next generation!”

While Eddie Murphy, 64, has not publicly commented since the pregnancy announcement, he previously shared his thoughts on the possibility of becoming a grandfather.

Speaking to E! News in July 2025, he said, “I’m never pushing them. It’s a beautiful blessing and whenever it happens, it happens.”

The baby news comes less than a year after Jasmin, 30, and Eric quietly tied the knot.

Eddie revealed their marriage during a May 2025 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, explaining that the couple opted for a small church ceremony with just the two of them.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet,” he said, joking that Martin no longer had to pay for a “big wedding.”

Eddie also happily noted at the time, “We’re in-laws.”

Martin later echoed that supportive approach, saying on the same talk show, “We want the best for our children. We let them do their own thing and make their choices and stay out of their business and let them find their way.”

Jasmin and Eric’s relationship first became public in June 2021, though they had met earlier through a family connection.

In a 2022 interview, Jasmin revealed, “My uncle actually introduced us — it wasn’t even our dads.” She explained that despite their fathers’ long friendship, the introduction came from elsewhere, and their shared upbringing helped them connect.

“Obviously, we have similar backgrounds so we understood each other on a certain level, and over time it just, you know, became more.”

The couple announced their engagement in November 2024, sharing a video of Eric’s romantic proposal.

Reacting to the moment, Jasmin said, “It’s beautiful! Oh my gosh,” before later writing, “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny.”

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy are stepping into a new chapter, one that both families have clearly embraced with excitement, gratitude and plenty of love.