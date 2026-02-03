Nicki Minaj fires back at Trevor Noah's Grammys dig

The Grammy-winning rapper labels the ceremony a 'ritual' that 'mocked God'

Nicki Minaj is firing back after becoming the punchline of Trevor Noah’s opening monologue at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

The queen of rap responded on X early Monday, February 2, after Noah joked about her absence from Sunday night’s ceremony and mocked her recent support for President Donald Trump.

“As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame,” Minaj wrote in one of her posts.

During his opening remarks, Noah referenced Minaj while introducing music legends seated in the audience, pausing to joke, “Nicki Minaj is not here, not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

He then launched into a mock conversation, impersonating Trump and saying, “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it. Everybody is saying it, Nicki. I know they say it to you, but it’s me. Look at it baby: WAP, WAP, WAP.”

Minaj’s political stance has drawn increased scrutiny since her appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December. While onstage with CEO Erika Kirk, she said she has “the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope.”