Kim Kardashian crashes hard into F1 champ Lewis Hamilton in Paris

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian rumoured to have shared private UK getaway

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were seen pulling up to the same luxury hotel in Paris on February 2, instantly sending speculation into overdrive.

According to TMZ, the seven-time Formula One champion arrived discreetly, while Kim followed shortly after, turning heads with her unmistakable star power.

Though neither has commented, their near synchronised arrival was enough to suggest they are dating, especially given their history of public admiration and overlapping social circles.

This isn’t the first time the duo has sparked chatter. As per reports the pair enjoyed a low-key weekend together in the UK.

The reality star and business mogul travelled from Los Angeles to England aboard a private jet before making her way to Oxfordshire. 

They were allegedly hosted at Estelle Manor, an ultra-exclusive country retreat known for attracting high profile guests seeking privacy, luxury, and discretion. 

Kim Kardashian in pink
Kim Kardashian in pink

Sources claim the weekend was deliberately kept under the radar. 

Both were seen enjoying secluded spa treatments, including a private massage session, before dining away from other guests in a closed-off room later that evening. 

One insider described the atmosphere as intimate and calm, noting that both Kardashian and Hamilton appeared keen to avoid attention while making full use of the resort’s facilities. 

