Kelly Clarkson bids farewell to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson is moving forward in life after saying goodbye to her show.

The host, 43, announced the news of ending her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on February 02 via her social media.

Clarkson announced that this season will be the last and explained to her audience and fans why she is taking that decision.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Clarkson elucidated that this decision will allow her to "prioritise" her kids. "This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’" she wrote.

"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

The decision of show’s conclusion came months after Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, death in August due to cancer.

The host shares daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9 with Blackstock.

As for now, the show will continue to air till fall of 2026. Clarkson added that “This isn’t goodbye” and reassured fans that she has plans for new music and appearing as a judge on The Voice.

"For now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years," Clarkson concluded in her statement.