Jelly Roll on weightloss at 2026 Grammys: ‘Had to really take it serious'

Jelly Roll on weightloss at 2026 Grammys

Jelly Roll opened up about his dramatic weight loss at the 2026 Grammy Awards, explaining that the transformation came only after he decided to take his health as seriously as his past battles with addiction.

Speaking to reporters in the Grammys press room on 1 February, the singer revealed he has lost more than 200 pounds and said the journey required a complete shift in mindset.

“I did it with a lot of consistent cardio and food,” he said.

“I had to fight my food addiction just the way I fought my cocaine addiction. I had to really take it serious. I had to change my relationship with food.”

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, stressed that weight loss for him was as much mental as it was physical. He shared that therapy played a key role in helping him manage cravings and break unhealthy patterns.

“I had to do a lot of mental therapy and a lot of mental work about it to block the food noise,” he explained, adding that he never used weight-loss injections. “Never did a GLP-1, but I don't judge nobody who does it.”

Jelly Roll, who took home three awards at the 68th annual Grammys, including Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, used the moment to encourage others facing similar struggles.

“Anybody who's 500 pounds: I don't care if you take one shot or 10,” he emphasised.

“Do whatever it takes. Get the weight off. Don't listen to nobody else. Go get your life straight and save that heart.”

He has previously shared that earlier attempts to lose weight had failed, and it was his sobriety journey that ultimately changed his approach.

Reflecting on the process during a December appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, he said he decided to slow down and be more intentional.

“When I sat down to try to lose it this time, I said, ‘I'm going to take a different approach. I'm going to really take my time with it and I'm going to think about what I'm doing and be intentional,’” he recalled, noting that his experience with addiction helped him recognise deeper patterns.

“I've dealt with drug addiction, so I was like, maybe there's something here.”

Exercise, particularly running, has become central to his daily routine.

He recently told E! News that food was the biggest change he made, but movement became his anchor.

“Running's been my real healer,” he said, explaining that he runs every single day. Even on lighter days, he makes sure to get in at least a mile at a slow, steady pace.

Beyond the physical changes, Jelly Roll says his motivation is rooted in family.

He is a father to Bailee Ann, 17, and Noah, 9, from previous relationships, and credits his wife, Bunnie XO, with being his strongest support system.

“Bunnie played the [biggest] role to even get me here,” he said. “Every part of me that gets better is just another attempt to be a better husband and a better father.”

While he is proud of the weight he has lost, Jelly Roll made it clear the journey is ongoing.

For him, the transformation is not about a finish line, but about continuing to grow. As he put it, losing weight was only one step, and he knows he has to keep evolving tomorrow.