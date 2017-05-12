Senator Mushahid Hussain says balance of power shifting from West to China

Related Stories PM Nawaz reaches China flanked by high-level delegation

KARACHI: Member Parliamentary Committee on CPEC and International relations expert Senator Mushahid Hasan Syed said that the forthcoming One Belt One Road (OBOR) conference is the most important event for modern China.

Speaking in Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath from Beijing, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only the part of OBOR but in fact, it is its pillar.

“Pakistan is the only country which is sharing the land and maritime route for the project,” he said. “I believe that China is becoming the centre of economy and in the 21st century's balance of power – be it political, strategic or economy are also shifting from West to East.”

Syed said that 28 head of states are visiting the conference and the United States may also send their representative to the conference, further adding that more than 1500 foreigners will be present in the conference.

“In last 35 years, China alleviated status of 70 million people from poverty to middle class. China's economic and development model has met success” he said.

Responding to a question, the senator said that people in Pakistan should not have any apprehensions on the rising Chinese role in the international politics and in Pakistan.

“We were once begging for Rs200 million in front of the international community – no one helped us. But China has put confidence in Pakistan's future, masses, economy and with that our image has changed.

“China see Pakistan has a future, Pakistan as an emerging market and because of their support Pakistan has become a key player. Gwadar, Thar Coal Railways were dead projects – they are now reviving because of our neighbour.”

Meanwhile Pime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with four chief ministers and several federal ministers has reached China on a six-day official visit.

In the six-day sojourn, the premier is also scheduled to meet high-level Chinese leadership.

Sharif is accompanied by chief ministers of all four provinces, as well as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir and IT Minister Anushay Rehman, among others.

The high-level delegation left Friday morning in a special plane from Islamabad airport.

“Pakistan is an important partner of China in promoting One Belt One Road Initiative and we believe that Prime Minister Sharif’s visit and his attendance at the forum will give a boost to our cooperation in the relevant fields,” Geng Shuang — a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry — said while responding to a question during his regular press briefing.

The spokesperson said, as an organiser and host of the forum, China will warmly welcome all the guests from around the world, including Pakistan.

He said the CPEC is a premier and pilot project of the One Belt One Road Initiative and progress has already made in this regard.

“The forum will be held from May 14, 15 and we all are looking forward to it,” he added.

According to official sources, during his stay in China, the prime minister will also hold important meetings with the top Chinese leadership, particularly Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Kaqiang, to further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the first day of the forum, the prime minister will attend the inaugural session of the One Belt One Road Summit, a plenary meeting of high-level dialogue and the state banquet.



The prime minister will also attend leaders’ roundtable sessions scheduled to be held on the second day of the forum.

0



0





