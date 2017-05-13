Survey of houses destroyed in Operation Rah-e-Nijat begins

Related Stories Suicide jackets seized in operation under Raddul Fasaad: ISPR

TANK: The Pakistan Army and local political administration on Saturday started surveying the houses destroyed during Operation Rah-e-Nijat in South Waziristan.

A monetary compensation of Rs. 400,000 for completely destroyed houses, and Rs. 150,000 for partially damaged houses will be awarded to those affected.

The survey commenced today in Kaniugram's villages Silay Roga, Sikandra, Chilgozi, Asman Munza, and Saam, according to political administration officials.

"Teams comprising members of the Pakistan Army, political administration, building department, and tribal elders have been formed to complete the survey," South Waziristan Political Agent Zafar Islam Khattak said.

To-date, Rs. 30 million have been distributed as compensation for destroyed houses, and the government has been requested to further grant Rs. 3 billion in order to distribute the compensation amount to the affected residents at the earliest , the political agent said.

Operation Rah-e-Nijat was launched by the army in South Waziristan Agency in 2009.

