Three injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops committed several unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) early Saturday morning, injuring three innocent civilians, including two women.

The Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement that Indian border forces, without any provocation, fired across the LoC in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar and Khanjar sectors. “Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the unprovoked Indian firing, which began at 0700 hours [on Saturday] and continues till now,” said the statement.

The civilians injured in the Indian firing, residents of Sohana village in Kotkoterra Sector, were identified as Haji Muhammad Younis, son of Abdul Aziz, Rehana Bibi, wife of Muhammad Asif and Samina Begum, wife of Tufail Mughal.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed while two others injured in another incident of unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the LoC on Wednesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria had announced on Twitter on Thursday.

“We condemn Indian acts of deliberate targeting of civilians,” the spokesperson had said.

