PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold intra-party elections on June 11.

The decision was made during a meeting of party’s central committee, which was chaired by chairman Imran Khan on Saturday.

The decision has been made in response to Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to not allot party its election symbol due to party’s failure in holding intra-party elections as per sections 11 and 12 of the Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002.

"Now PTI is not eligible for allotment of election symbol in any next election as provided by section 14 of PPO 2002," ECP officials had remarked, adding that the ECP had withdrawn election symbol of "Bat" for PTI for by-elections in Chakwal.

PTI had conducted its last intra-party elections on March 23, 2013 and under its manifesto the tenure of intra-party elections was fixed for four years.

Don’t want repetition of 2013 elections: Imran Khan

While speaking to the media after the party meeting, Imran Khan said that the elections of 2018 will be different from those in 2013. “We want transparent elections. We don’t want a repetition of 2013 elections.”

He said that the party is taking all measures to ensure that fair and transparent elections are held. Last time, the party made the mistake of raising voice after the elections. This time the party will ensure beforehand that elections are free and transparent, he added.

On Panama case, he said that hearing of the Joint Investigation Team, which has been formed to probe PM’s money trail, will be held on May 22. “The entire nation is anxiously waiting for the JIT report.”

He also remarked that the JIT investigation should be made public. “We should know what is happening.” He also suggested that after two weeks the JIT investigation should be revealed to the public.

Speaking about Dawn Leaks, he remarked that is a national security issue. “The issue is not just between the government and the army.”

He also drew a parallel between the memogate issue and Dawn Leaks. He added, “All the parties want the inquiry commission findings.”

PTI chair also claimed that he has submitted his money trail to the ECP. “My money trail has been with ECP since December [last year].”

“I have nothing to hide,” he claimed.

