Four ‘terrorists’ killed in CTD raid in Khanewal

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed early Monday morning to have killed four suspected terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in Khanewal.

Sources revealed that CTD teams were conducting a raid at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Jahanian area of Khanewal when they were fired upon by the suspects holed up inside. In the ensuing exchange of fire, all the four suspects were killed while CTD officials remained unhurt, according to sources.

CTD officials recovered 10kg explosives, hand grenades and several weapons from the hideout.

Police encounters in Kasur

Meanwhile, three suspected robbers were killed while as many are said to have escaped in police encounters in Pattoki and Sira-e-Mughal areas of Punjab.

According to Kasur District Police Officer, the slain robbers were involved in more than 40 incidents of robberies.

0



0





