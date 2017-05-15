Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs: Devotees begin to throng shrine

JAMSHORO: Devotees from the around country continue to pour into Sehwan to take part in the three-day 765th Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which begins on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies claim to have made extraordinary arrangements to secure the event in light of the devastating suicide attack at the shrine in February this year.

Lal Shahbaz's annual Urs (death anniversary commemoration) is held at Sehwan on the 18 of Sha'aban – the eighth month of the Muslim lunar calendar. More than half a million pilgrims from all over Pakistan flock to the city. On each morning of the three-day feast, Sehwan is packed with pilgrims and devotees who sing and indulge in trance-like dance from early morning till night. Folk singers (mandali) from different regions of the country are also part of the event each year.

The shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar welcomes all regardless of their religion. Lal Shahbaz Qalandar or ‘Laal Saeen’, as known to his followers, preached peace and tolerance.

