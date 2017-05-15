Westerly wave to persist in upper parts of the country today: MET

Related Stories Here's how to beat the heatwave this summer

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country tonight and may persist during next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

Dust, thunderstorm, and rain with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Hot and dry weather will persist in other places in the country, PMD stated.

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Quetta, Kalat divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)

KP: Malamjabba 16, Cherat 11, Parachinar 08, Kohat 05, Peshawar (PAF 04, City 02), Dir, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 02, Drosh 01, Punjab: D.G.Khan 05, Sargodha (PAF 04, City 02), Chakwal 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 03, Garidupatta 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 02, Khuzdar 01.

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Dadu, Larkana 47°C, Bhakkar, Sukkur 46°C, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Bahawalnagar, Rahim yar khan, Moenjodaro, Noorpurthal 45°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

