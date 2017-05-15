Younis’ service to Pakistan cricket “unparalleled”, says former Indian captain Azharuddin

KARACHI: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has joined the galaxy of stars sending tribute to retiring Pakistani batsman Younis Khan, saying that Khan’s contribution to Pakistan cricket is unparalleled.

Younis retired from international cricket as Pakistan’s leading run scorer following Pakistan’s historic win at Dominica. He ended his career with 10,099 runs and 34 centuries to his credit – both the most by any Pakistani batsman.

Azhar said that scoring 10,000 Test runs is not an easy thing to do.

“Younis is a great player. Scoring 10,000 Test runs is not an easy task. He has kept himself fit even at the age of 40. He has remained quick in his running between the wickets, his longevity of play, his contribution for Pakistan cricket is unparalleled,” Azhar said in an exclusive video message.

The Indian veteran of 99 Tests and 334 ODIs said that Younis is more than just a good batsman, he’s a good human and that’s the reason he’ll be remembered for a long time.

“Younis is not only a good batsman, but also a very good human being, which is most important thing. As a cricketer you can play for 5 years, 10 years of 15 years…. But after cricketing life, you’ll be known for how good you were as a human being,” Azhar said.

Azharuddin said that Younis Khan is in the league of Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas.

Replying to a question, Azharuddin recalled how he advised Younis during Pakistan’s tour to England and how the Pakistani batsman applied his suggestions.

“I was disturbed to see him struggling in England, so I called him and made few suggestions. I was happy that he listeed to me and applied what I said and then scored,” said the former Indian captain.

