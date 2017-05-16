Westerly wave to persist till Wednesday morning: MET

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday morning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

Dust, thunderstorm, and rain with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions in the next twenty-four hours.

Read more: Here's how to beat the heatwave this summer

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Quetta, Kalat divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)

Kashmir: Rawalakot 26, Kotli 24, Muzaffarabad 10, Garidupatta 03, KP: Malamjabba 16, Parachinar 13 Cherat 10, Kohat 05, Parachinar 05, Kalam 04, Peshawar (PAF 04, City 02), Dir, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 02, Drosh 01, Punjab: D.G.Khan 05, Sargodha (PAF 04, City 02), Chakwal 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 02, Khuzdar, Quetta (Samungli) 01.

Read more: 7 easy hacks to beat the heat

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Dadu, Larkana 47°C, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur 46°C, Jacobabad, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Rahim yar khan 45°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

0



0





