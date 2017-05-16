Prime Minister to arrive in Hong Kong on three-day official visit today

HONG KONG: The Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will visit Hong Kong on a three-day official visit on Tuesday.

The PM will hold meetings with the Chief Executive-elect Hong Kong, Mrs Carrie Lam, and executives of leading business companies during his stay in Hong Kong.

He will address One Belt One Road – Pakistan Investment Forum, which will be attended by leading business companies of Hong Kong and Mainland China.

The focus of the Forum would be to highlight business opportunities emerging from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the One Belt One Road initiative. Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Mr C.Y. Leung will also address the forum.

The Investment Forum is being organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong in collaboration with the Government of Hong Kong SAR.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also meet Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR on May 17 at Government House. He will discuss enhancing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Hong Kong, particularly in the Belt and Road projects.

