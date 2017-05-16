Major power breakdown hits Karachi

Related Stories Karachi hit by major power breakdown

KARACHI: A large number of areas in the metropolis are facing power outage as more than 11 grid stations stopped working as a K-Electric transmission line tripped at Hub.

According to reports, in a number of localities there is no electricity from at least eight hours with District Central being the most affected area, furthermore in Malir Halt, Rifa-e-Aam, Alfalah society, Gulshan-e-Rafi ,Saudagaran society and Shah Faisal town there have been no power from early hours of the day.

On April 2, the metropolis faced the same issue as power outage in different areas left many people without electricity bringing daily activities to a standstill.

The blackout occurred in Defence Housing Authority phases I, II and VII along with II Chunrigar Road and Burnes Road. The area residents of Saddar and Sultanabad also said that they were experiencing power outage.

Moreover, FC Area, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Karimabad, Moosa Colony, Malir, Korangi, New Karachi, FB Area also experienced blackout.

According to K-Electric, the outage occurred after a technical fault affected grid stations in different areas of the port city.

0



0





