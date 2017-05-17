Mashal Khan’s father demands security for daughters

MARDAN: Mashal Khan’s father Muhammad Iqbal Khan demanded security for his daughters while speaking to the media after the case hearing on Wednesday.

The family’s lawyer and Iqbal Khan demanded that the case should be transferred to Islamabad for the protection of Iqbal’s daughters.

Mashal’s sisters cannot continue with their education due to danger to their lives, according to family’s lawyer. Iqbal Khan also expressed the desire to have his daughters continue their education in Islamabad.

Moreover, Iqbal Khan also remarked that the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan should be opened and that students should be given the right to continue their education. There should be no roadblocks in way of students’ education and the students should also be provided with security.

Case proceedings

The Joint-Investigation Team (JIT) provided a new report to the three-members Supreme Court bench, which is headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, during case hearing on Wednesday.

According to the report, the video of Mashal Khan’s murder has been sent to the laboratory. Once the laboratory’s report comes, then the final charge-sheet will be presented before the court, stated the report

Advocate-General KP also informed the court that 53 of the total 57 suspects in the case have been arrested so far, adding that the prime suspect, identified as Imran, in Mashal’s murder has also confessed to his crime.

Final charge-sheet will be presented in two weeks, he said, adding that a temporary charge-sheet has been presented in trial court. Upon which, CJP asked if trial court can give a verdict on temporary charge-sheet?

CJP instructed the JIT to complete all requirements of the case.

Speaking to Mashal Khan’s father, CJP said “We are equally affected by your loss,” adding it is compulsory for us to ensure that you get justice.

The case hearing was adjourned for three weeks

