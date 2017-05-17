Print Story
PCB punishes Junaid, Umar for misconduct in Pakistan Cup

KARACHI: Two members of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad – Junaid Khan and Umar Akmal – have been punished by the Pakistan Cricket Board for their misconduct during a domestic tournament last month.

Both the players were involved in a public war of words against each other last month during a Pakistan Cup match.

The PCB has imposed a fine of 50% of their respective match fees on both the players and has put the duo under observation with a warning of further action in case if reoccurrence of breach of discipline.

“The Board has also warned the two players that they will be under observation for a month starting 18th May and reoccurrence of breach of discipline will lead to one-month suspension,” said PCB in a statement.

The incident started when Umar Akmal publicly criticised Junaid Khan for missing a Pakistan Cup match in Rawalpindi.

"I just found out when I walked into the ground that he [Junaid] is absent. I am very surprised. The manager and coach told me he is not going to be playing today. It's shocking news for me, as captain." Umar had said in a television interview.

Junaid responded quickly by releasing a video message from his hotel room.

"I am saddened to hear the remarks Umar Akmal made on television, saying 'I ran away from the team'. I have not run away," Junaid had said.

"I am dealing with food poisoning and the team management is aware of it. In fact, I was advised by the team doctor not to play today. Umar Akmal knew of this, and it was a shock for me to hear him say what he did, and I don't know why he said it." Junaid had added.

PCB had formed a committee to investigate the matter headed by Shafiq Ahmed.

