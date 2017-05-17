Print Story
Corps Commander Peshawar visits Kurrum Agency

Pakistan
PESHAWAR: Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt visited forward areas of Kurram Agency and was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation in the area, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Commander laid the foundation stone of Army Public School (APS) Parachinar. For quality education of the locals, establishment of an APS was announced by COAS during his visit to the agency on Jan 22, 2017.

Corps Commander also interacted with tribal elders of the area and lauded their efforts in maintaining tribal and sectarian harmony.

Earlier on arrival at Parachinar, he was received by IGFC North Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood.

