Pakistan registers protest with UNMOGIP over Indian ceasefire violations

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday registered a protest with United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) over recent unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFVs) and targeting of civilian population by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter Services Public Relations said.

The UN military observers were invited to the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) to register Pakistan's protest over the ceasefire violations and targeting of civilian population by Indian Army on 10th, 13th and 16th May, 2017.

Pakistani military officials informed the UN observers that Indian Army used both small and heavy caliber weapons, heavy mortars (122 mm) and field artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela sectors to target Pakistani villages.

These ceasefire violations resulted in martyrdom of a civilian and injuries to 15 others, including women and children, the UNMOGIP members were told.

Officials also apprised the UN observers of latest situation along LoC.

0



0





