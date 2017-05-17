Print Story
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to maintain ceasefire in border meeting

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to maintain a ceasefire till a consensus is reached during a one-star border flag meeting between representatives of both countries at the Friendship Gate Chaman, ISPR said on Wednesday.

The Pakistani delegation was led by DIG FC Balochistan and the Afghan delegation was represented by former Brigadier Afghan Border Police. During the meeting Afghan delegation asked the Pakistani troops, deployed within its international border at Killi Jahangir and Killi Luqman, to move out from the area before conducting census survey.

However, the Pakistani delegation maintained that the troops were deployed along the international border on Pakistan side and shall remain there.

