ICC anti-corruption chief to testify against Sharjeel, Latif in spot-fixing case

LAHORE: Chairman of the ICC’s anti-corruption unit, Sir Ronnie Flanagan is set to testify against suspended cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif in the ongoing spot-fixing probe by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In the latest twist in the investigation, Sir Flanagan, a former senior police officer, is scheduled to appear before the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal on Thursday, where he would testify against the opening duo and bring forward evidences against them.

The PCB tribunal earlier this week started hearings into spot-fixing charges against the suspended players who could face life bans if found guilty.

Sharjeel and Latif are two of five players provisionally suspended in the case, which surfaced during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League tournament staged in the UAE in February.

Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed are also facing charges punishable by a minimum five-year ban and a maximum suspension for life.

On Wednesday, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was suspended for one month, with one more suspended, for his failure to timely report approaches by the bookies to the PCB. He was also fined Rs 200,000.

In March fast bowler Mohammad Irfan had admitted failing to report an approach to fix a match and was banned for six months, with six more suspended. He was also fined one million rupees.

The tribunal convened by the PCB is headed by Justice Asghar Haider. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Bari and ex-PCB chairman Tauqir Zia are also members.

