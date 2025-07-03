Pakistan set for U19 Volleyball World Championship debut

An undated picture of Pakistan U19 Volleyball team. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan is gearing up for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship scheduled to take place in Tashkent from July 21 to August 3.

The team secured its spot in the tournament after clinching bronze in the U18 Asian Championship last year.

Drawn in Group A, Pakistan will face tough competition from Belgium, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Argentina, and Puerto Rico. Their campaign begins on July 24 against Belgium, followed by matches against Uzbekistan on July 25, Turkey on July 26, Puerto Rico on July 28, and Argentina on July 29.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation has, meanwhile, finalized the provisional squad of 15 players for the event, with the final 12 to be selected ahead of the tournament.

The provisional squad includes Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar Siddique, Jabran, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Saud, Ajmal Junaid, Muhtad Ali Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Yahya, Javed Ahmed, Tayyab Khan, Usman Akhtar, Khizar Hayat, and Hayam Khan.

The team management finalised for the event include manager Syed Farooq Ahmed Bokhari, with head coach Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and assistant coaches Ehsan Iqbal and Muhammad Suleman Amin. Trainer Muhammad Salman will also accompany the squad.

This event will mark Pakistan's first appearance in the U19 Volleyball World Cup, showcasing Pakistan's growing prowess in the sport on the global stage.