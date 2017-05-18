Four inter board workers, three agents arrested over charges of leaking papers

KARACHI: The counter terrorism department arrested seven people, including four board workers and three agents, for their alleged involvement in leaking exam papers.

According to CTD Sindh SSP Naveed Khawaja, the arrests were made during a raid in the residential colony of the intermediate board office in Karachi.

A few days back, the CTD sources had revealed that officials of the inter board were involved with the cheating mafia.

However, authorities in the board had dismissed the claims, saying the staff was not involved in the crime.

The CTD had also identified the examination centres where the papers would be captured on phone cameras and circulated on WhatsApp groups. The superintendents and officers of some centres, who would facilitate the process, had been also been identified.

Besides, authorities had also obtained information about a centre where the examination would start 15 minutes ahead of scheduled time, which is in violation of the relevant rules and regulations.

So far, CTD officials have probed more than 50 people over the cheating issue. They have questioned the inter board as to what measures it had taken to stop the leaking of papers or action taken against those involved. Sources said the CTD would start arresting the accused once the inter board replies and the government gives them permission to do so.

After 15 board papers were leaked in the annual examination of 2017, the Sindh government took action, imposing Section 144 to curb cheating. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also visited exam centres to make sure the relevant arrangements were sufficient, but to no avail as the next day cheating and leaking of papers resumed.





0



0





