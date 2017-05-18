Print Story
X

SHC seeks report on precautionary measures taken during construction in Karachi

Amin Anwar

Pakistan
SHC seeks report on precautionary measures taken during construction in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court sought a report from the relevant authorities over the lives lost due to ongoing construction work in the city and what precautionary measures have been taken so far in this regard.  

During the hearing of the case on Thursday, the petitioner's lawyer told the court many accidents have taken place ever since construction work started across the city.

The lawyer requested the court to order the authorities to take measures during construction work so that frequent accidents do not take place.

Therefore, the court sought a report within two weeks from the Sindh inspector general of police, transport secretary and other relevant officials. 

SHC seeks report on precautionary measures taken during construction in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 18, 2017 and was last updated on May 18, 2017. This news story is related to Accidents, Construction, Geo News, Geo Pakistan, Hearing, Karachi, Latest News, Lives, Lost, Sindh High Court, Transport, Work. Permanent link to the news story "SHC seeks report on precautionary measures taken during construction in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/142312-SHC-seeks-report-on-precautionary-measures-taken-during-construction-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK