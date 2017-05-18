Nasir Jamshed threatens PCB with legal action in spot-fixing case

Suspended cricketer Nasir Jamshed has threatened to take the Pakistan Cricket Board to court over spot-fixing allegations against him.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the former Pakistan opener claimed that the PCB was maligning his name and challenged the board’s anti-corruption unit to present whatever evidence they had in public domain.

“The PCB is taking advantage of my silence. Time to answer back and take them to court,” he wrote in his post.

The PCB is taking advantage of my silence. Time to answer back and take them to court. pic.twitter.com/e2XQ575qyY — Nasir Jamshaid (@nasirjamshaid77) May 17, 2017

"PCB is being unfair with me as they are pressurising players and asking them to testify against me," Jamshed said. "Rather than maligning my name, I urge PCB to offer the evidence and I challenge them to bring all the evidence in public. There is something called professionalism and with all this my personal life is being affected. I have already consulted my lawyer and we want to challenge this and are willing to take PCB to court over this."

The PCB believes Jamshed played a central role in the spot-fixing scandal which hit the Pakistan Super League tournament earlier this year. He was arrested by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) in February, the same day he was provisionally suspended by the PCB for allegedly violating its anti-corruption code. He was later released on bail.

On Wednesday, the PCB suspended left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for two months, with one month suspended, after he admitted to the charge of failing to timely report approach by the bookies. He was also fined Rs 200,000.

The PCB tribunal meanwhile continues its proceedings against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan. Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year in the probe.

0



0





