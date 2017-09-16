Thousands turn up for Qalandars trials at Gaddafi Stadium

Around 15,000 aspirants appeared on the first day of trials

LAHORE: Continuing the hunt for future Qalandars, Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars took their Rising Stars Program to their sixth stop: home ground Lahore.

Thousands of aspirants gathered at the Gaddafi Stadium on the first day of the trials on Saturday. According to Lahore Qalandars' management, around 15,000 appeared on the first day.

"Our panel of coaches worked tirelessly to witness these talents, some are good, developed players and some are extremely raw talent," said COO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana.

Aspirants gathered at Gaddafi Stadium to showcase their skills

The panel of coaches, headed by former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed, shortlisted a number of players who they found to have potential to represent Qalandars in future.

Rana Fawad, the chairman of Lahore Qalandars, said the players development program, Rising Stars, is a mission.

"We want to provide opportunities to the youth of Pakistan, an opportunity to excel, an opportunity to show the world what they are," Rana told Geo.tv on the sidelines of the trials in Lahore earlier today.



Lahore Qalandars chairman Rana Fawad and Mohammad Hafeez look on during the trials

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez also visited the trials and encouraged players to perform well, regardless of the results of the trials.

"This is a great initiative and really morale boosting for the young cricketers, the festive environment here is making me feel like joining the boys in the queue and appearing for the trials," Hafeez told Geo.tv.

The shortlisted players have been called for a second session of trials, after which a team of 16 will be picked to represent Lahore team.