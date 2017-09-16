Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Sep 16 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Dr Imran Farooq's murderers should be brought to justice: Farooq Sattar

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Sep 16, 2017

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) Leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday said Dr Imran Farooq's murderers should be brought to justice. 

Scotland Yard has failed for over six years in bringing killers of British national and MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq to justice. 

Scotland Yard passed Dr Imran Farooq file to CPS for decision

‘Operation Demerit’ set up to investigate all speeches made by MQM-London leader

Sattar said the party has not compromised on its principles in the past and nor will it do so in the future.

"We want meritocracy to prevail," he said. 

Dr. Farooq, aged 50, was on his way home from work on September 16, 2010, when he was murdered on Green Lane, Edgware outside his London home. A post-mortem examination disclosed that he died from multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma to the head.

The MQM leader had claimed asylum in Britain in 1999. He was wanted in Pakistan on scores of charges, including torture and murder, but always claimed the accusations were politically motivated.

Dr. Farooq was twice elected as a lawmaker in Pakistan but went into hiding in 1992 when the government ordered a military crackdown against MQM activists in Karachi.

On December 5, 2015, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) registered a case against MQM's self-exiled chief and other party leaders for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The FIA’s counter-terrorism wing had registered a case under the relevant clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act and clauses pertaining to conspiracy, assistance, abatement and assassination/murder have also been incorporated in the FIR.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

 Updated 2 hours ago
Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

 Updated 2 hours ago
People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement