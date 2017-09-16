Dr Imran Farooq's murderers should be brought to justice: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) Leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday said Dr Imran Farooq's murderers should be brought to justice.



Scotland Yard has failed for over six years in bringing killers of British national and MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq to justice.



Sattar said the party has not compromised on its principles in the past and nor will it do so in the future.

"We want meritocracy to prevail," he said.

Dr. Farooq, aged 50, was on his way home from work on September 16, 2010, when he was murdered on Green Lane, Edgware outside his London home. A post-mortem examination disclosed that he died from multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma to the head.

The MQM leader had claimed asylum in Britain in 1999. He was wanted in Pakistan on scores of charges, including torture and murder, but always claimed the accusations were politically motivated.

Dr. Farooq was twice elected as a lawmaker in Pakistan but went into hiding in 1992 when the government ordered a military crackdown against MQM activists in Karachi.

On December 5, 2015, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) registered a case against MQM's self-exiled chief and other party leaders for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The FIA’s counter-terrorism wing had registered a case under the relevant clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act and clauses pertaining to conspiracy, assistance, abatement and assassination/murder have also been incorporated in the FIR.