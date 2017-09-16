Tania murder case: SHC takes notice, one accused arrested in Balochistan

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh has taken notice of the murder of Tania Khaskheli, summoning DIG Hyderabad and SSP Dadu with investigation report on September 19.

According to a notification issued from the high court, the chief justice has taken notice over the news published and run on print and electronic media.

On the other hand, police said one of the accused was arrested on Saturday from Balochistan.

Tania was murdered a few days back reportedly over turning down a marriage proposal. Her father had told Geo News a local feudal lord had asked for her hand in marriage. However, he added, when they refused the accused and his armed accomplices climbed over the boundary wall of their house and asked Tania to go with him. The girl’s resistance infuriated the accused who subsequently shot her in the head.

Tania’s family members said police delayed filing the case taking two days to do so.

After the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the bereaved family.