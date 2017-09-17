India appoints Ajay Bisaria new HC to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India has appointed Ajay Bisaria as the new High Commissioner to Pakistan to replace Ambassador Gautam Bambawale, sources revealed on Sunday.



Bisaria was presently serving as the Indian Ambassador to Poland. Sources said the new high commissioner will reach Pakistan in October.

It is said that Bambawale has been appointed as India's ambassador to China.

According to Indian media reports, the reason behind the high-level diplomatic shuffle came as Indian Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale was made secretary economic relations in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Gokhale was reported to have played a major role in the Doklam crisis pertaining to the border standoff between India and China.

During Bambawale’s tenure, Pakistan and India’s relations witnessed several lows and ups, with the most notable scenario being the Pakistan forces getting hold of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.



Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan. His death sentence by the Field General Court Martial was confirmed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.