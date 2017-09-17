Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
GEO NEWS

India appoints Ajay Bisaria new HC to Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

NEW DELHI: India has appointed Ajay Bisaria as the new High Commissioner to Pakistan to replace Ambassador Gautam Bambawale, sources revealed on Sunday.

Bisaria was presently serving as the Indian Ambassador to Poland. Sources said the new high commissioner will reach Pakistan in October.

It is said that Bambawale has been appointed as India's ambassador to China.

According to Indian media reports, the reason behind the high-level diplomatic shuffle came as Indian Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale was made secretary economic relations in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Gokhale was reported to have played a major role in the Doklam crisis pertaining to the border standoff between India and China.

During Bambawale’s tenure, Pakistan and India’s relations witnessed several lows and ups, with the most notable scenario being the Pakistan forces getting hold of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan. His death sentence by the Field General Court Martial was confirmed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

 Updated 2 hours ago
Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

 Updated 2 hours ago
People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
Voters went missing from NA-120 constituency, claims Nawaz

Voters went missing from NA-120 constituency, claims Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
US pursuing a failed strategy in Afghanistan, says Asif

US pursuing a failed strategy in Afghanistan, says Asif

 Updated 6 hours ago
PM Abbasi, others call on Nawaz Sharif in London

PM Abbasi, others call on Nawaz Sharif in London

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement