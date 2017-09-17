Imran will be arrested as per ECP order: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given directions for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan then their order should be implemented.



The premier gave the statement during an interview to a private news channel. The host had asked him a question pertaining to the ECP directing police to arrest the PTI chief in the contempt of court case, after Imran’s persistent failure to appear before the institution.

“Would the directions be acted upon?” the host asked to which Abbasi said if there exists such an order then it would be carried out.

Then the host asked what if the Accountability Court orders the same in the corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The premier responded that if the accountability court gave such a verdict then it too would be implemented as there was no choice.

Abbasi and members of his cabinet will meet Nawaz in London today to discuss various critical issues.

The ECP had ordered the Islamabad Police on Friday to arrest Imran Khan and produce the PTI chief before it on September 25.



The warrant is bailable and mentions that Imran may be let go by the police if and when he submits bail of Rs100,000 along with two sureties and vows to continue attending the ECP hearings unless otherwise stated.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Accountability Court has summoned former prime minister Sharif and his sons Hussain and Hasan on September 19. The summons has been issued on the basis of the reference against Nawaz Sharif and his family regarding ownership of offshore companies that was filed by the NAB.

NAB had filed on September 8 three references against the Sharif family and one against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the court in light of the Supreme Court's directives in the Panama Papers verdict of July 28.