Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Sunday vowed that she would approach the courts against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the alleged registration of 29,000 bogus votes in the NA-120 constituency of Lahore.



“We have reservations against the election commission and will approach the court against them,” Rashid said while speaking to reporters.

"I had said whether we win or lose, I will go against the ECP."

Rashid referred to 29,000 votes registered in NA-120, which her party claims are “bogus and belong to areas outside of the constituency”, and has filed a petition in the ECP pertaining to it.

Alleging pre-poll rigging, the PTI nominee said "our fight has not ended. It will continue as long as the ECP does not become an independent institution".

According to Rashid, the PTI would announce its next course of action during a news conference on Monday.

Thanking supporters, Rashid said during the by-election a new trend had been created for Pakistan.

“You showed us that middle-class people like us can also contest the election,” she added.