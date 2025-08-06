PM takes notice as flooding hits Islamabad after overnight heavy rain

People facing difficulties at a residential area submerged in floodwater in Islamabad, August 6, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PM orders rescue, drainage in flood-hit areas.

Floodwaters damage homes, vehicles in capital’s suburbs.

Committee formed to monitor relief operations.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took notice of the flood-like situation in multiple areas of Islamabad caused by heavy overnight rainfall, which led to the overflow of storm drains and severe urban flooding in residential localities.

According to officials, floodwaters entered homes, damaged belongings, submerged vehicles, and destroyed standing crops in Kuri village.

Flooding was primarily triggered by rainwater gushing down from the Margalla Hills, leading to overflow in local streams early morning.

In response, the prime minister directed the district administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to initiate immediate rescue operations, ensure drainage of water, and take preventive measures in low-lying areas near rivers and nullahs.

He also instructed the health authorities to remain on high alert to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks. A special committee has been formed to supervise relief activities and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani raised the issue in the National Assembly, questioning unchecked construction of housing societies in natural watercourses near the Margalla Hills and Soan River, which she said had worsened flooding in the capital.

Minister of State for Climate Change Sherry Mansab Ali, responding to the concerns, said the government is actively working to remove encroachments, conserve floodwater for reuse, and tackle the challenges posed by changing climate patterns.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 303 people have lost their lives in ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the fatalities include 104 men, 57 women, and 141 children, while the injured include 278 men, 207 women, and 242 children.

Moreover, the rains have damaged 1,678 houses and caused the deaths of 428 livestock, the NDMA spokesperson confirmed.