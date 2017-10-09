Usman Shinwari called up as Amir’s replacement for Sri Lanka ODIs

LAHORE: Left-handed pacer Usman Khan Shinwari has been named as Mohammad Amir’s replacement for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Shinwari, who is currently representing Habib Bank in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has been called up to fill in for fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who was ruled out of the five-match series due to a stress injury in his right shin.

Amir was taken off the field after bowling 19.3 overs in Sri Lanka’s first innings on Saturday, the second day of Dubai Test. He had struggled with the same issue on day one of the Test as well.

A statement from the PCB said the pacer underwent MRI scans after complaints of pain in his shin and following the scans, he has been advised a rest of two to three weeks.

Shinwari, 23, most recently featured for Pakistan in the Independence Cup in Lahore.